Douglas County deputies search for wanted man along I-20

Here is what we know.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies said they are searching for a man along I-20 who is wanted out of Fulton County.

Capt. Elmer Horn said a K-9 and several deputies are searching along the interstate near Highway 92.

Authorities said the man walked into the sheriff's office on unknown business; Deputies then discovered he had a warrant out of Fulton County.

Horn said the man ran away before they could arrest him. It's unclear at this time what the warrant was for.

Law enforcement is out in the area searching for him.