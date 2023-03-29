Judge, sheriff at odds over Saturday court dates in Douglas County - and who has to pay for them

"We have contempt powers as well, we would never want to have the sheriff arrested."

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Drama in Douglas County over a $5,000 yearly expense threatens to shut down the county's probate court.

Probate Judge Christina Peterson said when she was elected "there was a lot of improvements that needed to be made." One idea she came up with was opening the court on Saturdays.

"So I chose four Saturdays out of the year to give people an opportunity to come to the court," Judge Peterson said.

But on Monday, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds sent Peterson an email, saying her office needs to reimburse the sheriff's office the cost to pay the deputies to open the courts on Saturday.

The email went on to say if payment for previous Saturdays isn’t made, the sheriff would not open the court on April 8.

“We’re talking about law. There is no judge in the history of the country - maybe even the world - that is responsible to pay sheriff's deputies,” said Peterson.

11Alive made a public records request for the full exchange between the two elected officials after getting a tip.

In one of the emails, Sheriff Pounds wrote: “I too have a responsibility to this County and I intend to operate within my budget."

The sheriff said county commissioners only approved some of the $600,000 in overtime funds he requested and wants the overtime for after-hours courthouse events, including the roughly $1,300 cost to open on a Saturday. It comes to a total cost of about $5,000 a year.

In his email, he also said only about 20 people attended the previous Saturday opening and he called it a waste of the taxpayers dollars.

11 Alive reached out the sheriff for comment and was sent the following statement: “We are waiting on a decision from the Chief Judge. That is all for now.”

Judge Peterson responded:

“I have shared the law with him that it is his duty to provide services for the courthouse and to provide services for the judges in session. We have contempt powers as well, we would never want to have the sheriff arrested. We would never want to fine the sheriff to do his job so I really hope he complies.”