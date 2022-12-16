Douglas County teen dies in crash, another injured

Juliette Grace Howell was 17 years old at the time of the crash.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A deadly wreck claimed the life of a teen as she headed to school earlier this month, according to King's Way Christian School.

The Douglasville school said it happened Dec. 7; two of their seniors were in the car at the time of the crash. The two were taken to Douglas WellStar Hospital, where one of them, 17-year-old Juliette (Julie) Grace Howell, died, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed the accident on Friday and said it was between a Dodge Journey and Kia Rio. They said the wreck happened on Ga-5 near Dukes Road in Douglas County.

The responding deputies with Douglas County Sherriff's Office reported three other adults were involved in the crash, but did not clarify what car they were in. The public safety department said Howell was the front-seat passenger in the Kia and confirmed the driver was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the driver of the Kia lost control of their car while driving northbound and crossed the center line of the road, hitting a guardrail. The Kia rotated counterclockwise and hit Dodge, authorities said.

An online fundraiser has been organized to support Howell's family through this tragic loss. A post sharing the news of Howell's death on the school's Facebook page read in part:

"The families of these girls, our staff, and students have been devastated by this incident. We do not have funeral arrangements at this time for our student Julie Howell, but should receive details soon."

Georgia Department of Public Safety said their Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating the crash.