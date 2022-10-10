Douglas County Sheriff looking for suspect in connection to armed robbery at gas station

Authorities said it happened at the Texaco gas station at 2400 Fairburn Road in Douglasville on Oct. 6.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station last Thursday.

Authorities said it happened at the Texaco gas station at 2400 Fairburn Road in Douglasville on Oct. 6. The suspect had two black and silver handguns and demanded money from the clerk, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff said the suspect appears to be a heavy-set man wearing a black ski mask, a camo jacket, an orange T-shirt, black pants and brown boots.