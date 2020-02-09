Gwinnett police identify man killed crossing roadway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said they believe a 63-year-old man was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk and was under the influence of alcohol when he was struck by a car Tuesday night.
At around 9:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the crash at Grayson Highway and Maranatha Trail.
Douglas Johnson, of Lawrenceville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. He is not facing any charges in connection with the incident.