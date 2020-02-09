Gwinnett police identify man killed crossing roadway

The crash happened at Grayson Highway and Maranatha Trail.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said they believe a 63-year-old man was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk and was under the influence of alcohol when he was struck by a car Tuesday night.

At around 9:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the crash at Grayson Highway and Maranatha Trail.

Douglas Johnson, of Lawrenceville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.