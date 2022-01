It started in a third floor boy's restroom.

ATLANTA — A small fire at Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta forced an evacuation Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department said.

It started in a third floor boy's restroom. According to spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson, heavy black smoke filled the hallways. The fire was put out by the school's sprinkler system.

There have been no injures reported. She said the cause of the fire is under investigation.