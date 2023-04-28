Douglasville mother arrested, threatened to beat up 15-year-old: Police

In addition to letting her daughter hit the girl, the woman also said she would get involved.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglasville mother was arrested after police said she threatened to fight a teen at odds with her daughter.

Officers were called to Hunter Park Saturday, April 15, after they were informed that a woman threatened a 15-year-old girl a day prior. Investigators believe the girl fought with the woman’s daughter at the park, who is also 15 years old.

The fight was also witnessed by a 7-year-old, according to a post from the department's Facebook page.

Investigators said the woman was linked to the fight at the park after she posted an Instagram Live. The woman was heard telling the other girl to apologize to her daughter and to admit that she was afraid to fight her, the post said.

If not, she said she would let her daughter “beat [her] up again," the post added. In addition to allowing her daughter hit the girl, the woman also said she would get involved.

“I will fight a child,” she said in the video, according to police.

The video, which the woman later deleted, went out to over 150 middle schoolers. She was then charged with:

1 count of misdemeanor terrorist threat

3 counts of felony terroristic threats

1 count of felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor

1 count of felony cruelty to children

Simple battery/party to a crime

Disorderly conduct

“As parents, we want our kids to be safe, but some parents respond by using the wrong form of instruction,” Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks said.

The Douglasville Police Department is holding a parent class for interested residents on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the Douglasville Public Safety Complex at 2083 Fairburn Road.