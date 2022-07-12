Douglasville police launch homicide investigation after man found dead behind park

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville Police Department officers are investigating after a man was found dead behind a park.
Officers said the man was found on a dirt road Tuesday by Malone Street and Hwy. 92 behind a park. The area is not far from Stewart Middle School.
Police are searching for anyone who might be involved. They have not offered any other details.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
