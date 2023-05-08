Douglasville woman makes it to top 5 in 'American Idol'

Megan Danielle is making her way through the competition after displaying her vocal talents. However, this isn’t her first time performing on TV.

The now 20-year-old performed on “The Voice” when she was a teen several years ago. Now, she’s taking the stage again, being among the top five in this year’s season of American Idol.

The Georgia native was raised by her mom and picked up music as a child. While she performs a wide range of music, she describes herself as a “Christian singer/ songwriter” on her Twitter bio.