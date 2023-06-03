$40k reward offered to find suspect in deadly Douglasville house party shooting

Investigators are working to find who killed 14-year-old Aj'anaye (AJ) Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Investigators have raised the reward being offered to find the person who shot and killed two teenagers at a Sweet 16 Douglasville house party.

There is now $40,000 available for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed 14-year-old Aj'anaye (AJ) Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon. Seven other teens were also shot, according to authorities.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the new reward amount Wednesday, clarifying the extra $20,000 was contributed by the Board of Commissioners and the Sheriff's Asset Forfeiture Fund. The original reward was $20,000.

Authorities have been investigating the shooting since deputies were first called Saturday night. Deputies arrived to find more than 100 people at a party off Sitka Drive and Talkeetna Road.

Capt. Jon Mauney with the sheriff's office said the homeowners where the party was started to shut it down as it grew out of control, and that after it was stopped the shooting occurred about 50 yards away in the street of the cul-de-sac. Six adults were home for the party, the homeowner said, adding it was to celebrate their daughter's Sweet 16. The said as teens started smoking marijuana around 10 p.m. they worked to bring the festivities to a close.