Reward offered for info after gunfire at Arbor Place Mall

Police are trying to identify two women involved in a fight before someone allegedly opened fire on Saturday.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Douglasville Police Department is now offering a reward for information tied to gunfire at the Arbor Place Mall on Saturday.

The agency announced that it was offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the incident, which caused a scare in the mall in the afternoon hours.

Police said they believe that two women got into some sort of argument and that one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire - though no one was hit.

Still, the moments after the shooting were recorded in frantic messages on social media as shoppers and others claimed the mall was temporarily on lockdown.

Police also said that at least one person was injured from a fall during the chaotic moments. The mall ultimately remained open through the afternoon; though, the exit near the movie theater and the security area was closed during the investigation.

Based on their most recent update from the scene itself, the department didn't have any photos that properly identified the women or the vehicles they left in - though they said video helped them identify the suspects as females.