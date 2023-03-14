3 arrests made in connection to deadly Douglasville house party shooting: Sheriff

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Three arrests have been made in connection to the deadly Douglasville Sweet 16 house party shooting, which claimed the lives of two teens on the night of March 4, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

11Alive has been in contact with the families of 14-year-old Aj'anaye (AJ) Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon, who were both killed in the shooting; family members said they were also informed by authorities of the arrests.

The sheriff's office said it will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. to provide more details.

Deputies previously said a confrontation led to the shooting. At least 100 teenagers were in attendance at the party at a home off Sitka Drive and Talkeetna Road, they said. Seven other teens were also shot, according to authorities.

Capt. Jon Mauney with the sheriff's office said the homeowners of where the party took place started to shut it down as it grew out of control, and after it was stopped, the shooting occurred about 50 yards away in the street of the cul-de-sac. Six adults were home for the party, the homeowner said, adding it was to celebrate their daughter's Sweet 16. They said as teens started smoking marijuana around 10 p.m., they worked to bring the festivities to a close.

Aj’anaye Hill's mother, Chanell White, previously said she thinks the shooting was random and her daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Kids were fighting apparently and someone pulled a gun out and she was running and got hit," White said.

11Alive also spoke with the family of Samuel Moon, who described him as the "life of their home."