Bucs' Cam Gill drops in virtually with Douglas Co. class days after Super Bowl win

Cameron Gill, who graduated from Chapel Hill High School in Douglas County, took a moment to meet some fifth-grade fans.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Less than a week earlier, Cameron 'Cam' Gill played a role in the biggest win of the year in the NFL - a game that drew 96.4 million viewers. On Thursday, he took an opportunity to take on a completely different role with a local fifth-grade class.

Gill plays for the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he's also a graduate of Chapel Hill High School in Douglas County. So, it was understandably a sweet surprise when he dropped in for a virtual video call with Ms. Leatherwood's math class at Chapel Hill Elementary.

It turns out someone at the school may have had an inside connection - something hinted at in a Facebook post by the school when they thanked his little brother for introducing and inviting him!