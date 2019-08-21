DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County deputy has been arrested and charged with crimes tied to drugs and providing alcohol to minors following a criminal investigation and a search warrant.

The sheriff's office said that 23-year-old patrol deputy Tyler Gibson was originally charged on four counts of furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after investigators learned he was providing the substance to teens. He was arrested on Aug. 15 and released on a bond of $1,000 per count.

But after he was arrested and terminated, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant of a location where Gibson happened to be present. As a result of the warrant, he was arrested again and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Gibson later appeared before a Magistrate Court judge on Aug. 19 and was given a bond of $4,500 and released.

The sheriff's office said that it didn't release an initial press release on the arrest due to the ongoing investigation into illicit drugs.

