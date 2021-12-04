One dead in Douglas County house fire

Search dogs and heavy equipment helped crews find the 46-year-old victim in what was left of the home on Sunday.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say crews have recovered the body of a victim following a deadly house fire on Sunday morning in Douglas County.

County spokesperson Rick Martin announced the fire and death of a 46-year-old man on Monday. Martin said that crews were called to the 3100 block of Christy Ridge Drive after receiving calls of a house fire just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

The home was burning heavily when crews arrived. That's when they learned that one person may have still been inside.

“Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames of the two-story structure early Sunday morning before it began spreading to nearby homes,” Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said.

After getting the fire under control, dogs from the Georgia Search and Rescue Team began scouring the area for signs of the victim and another crew worked with heavy equipment to move debris.

The victim was eventually found deceased in the garage area of the home. His name is not being released at this time while authorities work to get in contact with his family.

Meanwhile, an arson investigation team is working to find the cause of the fire - though authorities didn't say outright if they suspect arson as a cause at this point.