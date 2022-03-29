GBI: Douglas County deputy arrested, faces charges in connection to sexual assault of inmate

The GBI said the 27-year-old was assigned to the jail.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and charged in connection to sexual assault and violating his oath of office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

Last October, the sheriff's office asked the GBI to investigate an incident that happened on Sept. 17, 2021.

The GBI said the 27-year-old was assigned to the jail when he allegedly had "inappropriate sexual contact with a female inmate at the jail."

The GBI said he has been booked into the Douglas County Jail and its investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Office at (770) 388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.