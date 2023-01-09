Douglas County opens innovation center for youth

With renovations complete, youth could soon find resources and fun programs to utilize.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County now has a Youth Innovation Center.

County leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday, repurposing what was once a bank into a "one-stop shop facility where technology, aesthetics, youth and supportive services will be provided," according to a news release.

The 5,000-square-foot building was repurposed thanks to funds from the America Rescue Plan Act and local contractors. It now stands at 5905 Stewart Parkway in Douglasville.

“Special thanks should also be given to Juvenile Court Chief Judge Harrison and other government officials, as well as the eight inaugural community partners who will deliver housing, employment, behavior, therapeutic, and other services to our youth and their parents.” Commissioner Kelly Robinson said in a news release. “This is community collaboration at its best-- the manifestation of an 8-year journey.”

Leaders said the center will provide a number of core services including psychiatric services, job coaching and family and marriage counseling. Programs will also offer supervised visitation, GED prep and tutoring. These services, and the like, are meant to assist the school system with alternatives to suspensions and expulsions, the county said.

Douglas County Juvenile Court Services will also use the innovation center for some of its proceedings and programming, according to the county.

