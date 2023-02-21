15-year-old girl missing from Douglas County

15-year-old Galilea Noemi Villanueva was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants with a gray shirt at her home.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglas County Sheriff's deputies need the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl.

Authorities said Galilea Noemi Villanueva was last seen at her Douglas County home.

Noemi Villanueva was wearing plaid pajama pants with a gray sweat shirt at the time of her disappearance, deputies said.

According to the Facebook post, the teen is using crutches for an ankle injury.

Deputies describe the 15-year-old as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 130 pounds. She also has red hair and brown eyes, according to the office.

No other details about when she was last seen were provided.

Anyone who has seen Noemi Villanueva is asked to contact the sheriff's office at at 770-920-4950 or email the sergeant at cclark@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

