Sheriff: Teen accidentally shot, killed 14-year-old sister with gun he made

The brother and a 19-year-old are now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting, Pounds said.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The teen charged in his older sister's accidental shooting death was trying to shoot at people who were allegedly trying to rob him, the Douglas County Sheriff said.

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference days after 14-year-old Kyra Scott was tragically shot and killed in Douglasville Saturday night, Sheriff Tim Pounds said her 13-year-old brother admitted to shooting her.

The brother and a 19-year-old are now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting, Pounds said.

Authorities said the 19-year-old was supposed to buy a homemade weapon the 13-year-old created. The 19-year-old and another unidentified person allegedly robbed Kyra's brother and tried to flee with the weapon instead of paying. That's when Pounds said gunfire ensued, and in an attempt to shoot at the accused thieves, the 13-year-old boy accidentally shot his sister.

"Now this kid is 13 years old, but he's making weapons. Semi-machine guns," Pounds said. "And he's selling those weapons on the streets of Douglas County, Carroll County, Atlanta everywhere."

Pounds said the teen was making weapons from start to finish. Investigators said they believe the gun that killed Kyra was one her brother made.

Part of the frantic scene unfolded at the Marathon gas station on Steward Mill Road. According to Douglas County deputies, the family pulled up to the gas station pleading for help after the 14-year-old suffered from gunshot wounds. The family later told 11Alive they stopped there while rushing to the hospital.

A cashier who was working when it happened said he came out and there was a crowd around Kyra as she was motionless on the ground. The sheriff's office said first responders arrived to the scene and performed CPR and other life-saving measures, but it was too late. Kyra did not survive her injuries.

Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine called the shooting “a tragedy of epic proportion."

"An unspeakable loss for her family. This loss is absolutely senseless," Racine said.

Once the investigation is turned over to her office, Racine said they'll then determine the appropriate charges. The family told 11Alive both the 13-year-old and 19-year-old are charged with murder, but Racine said any charges initially brought on by law enforcement will be reviewed by the district attorney's office. She said no decisions will be made until her office has the complete file.

"It’s so sad," Pounds said. "A mother losing two kids at one time."

Lieutenant John Mauney with the sheriff's office said authorities are not sure how long the teen had been making guns, and they are looking into potential charges for weapons at this time. Pounds said investigators also have interest in a third person in Kyra's shooting death, but have not released their identity.

Kyra was a freshman in high school, according to the family. They had recently moved to Douglasville from Gwinnett County.