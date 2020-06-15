Douglasville Police investigate bodies found in burning vehicle

The investigation is being considered a homicide

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Detectives in Douglasville are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning vehicle on Sunday evening.

The bodies were found in the area of Colquitt Street according to Douglasville Police spokesperson, Major J.R. Davidson. Police haven't released any details on the circumstances of the discovery or if they are searching for a suspect.

While the specific location wasn't provided, Colquitt Street, according to maps, is just over a half-mile long and connects E. Strickland Street near East Broad Street to Brown Street. Maps also show it runs through a predominantly residential area.

The victims haven't been publicly identified. However, the department is investigating their deaths as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.