DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville Police said a standoff has come to a peaceful end after a woman and two small children were allegedly held hostage in an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Police said that they were called to Douglasville Proper Apartments off of Chicago Avenue around 1:45 p.m. to reports of the incident and soon learned of the hostage situation that was underway.

At this point, a SWAT team was called out and managed to make contact with the people inside. Police said the children were released and the suspect surrendered a short time later.

Police didn't provide any additional details on the conflict that led to the incident or the relationship between the suspect and the hostages. And while it's not clear if the woman held hostage was released before or at the same time the suspect was apprehended, they suggested the man was arrested without incident.

Police are in the process of collecting evidence but the apartment complex has been reopened to the public.

MORE HEADLINES

Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's survive cancer in 2020

Squirrel damage over Christmas vacation shocks family when they return

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old