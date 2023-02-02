Crews extinguish large fire at Douglasville home

Thankfully, the homeowner and the family were able to escape the house and were all unharmed.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A family was able to escape from their Douglasville home Wednesday after it caught fire and spread quickly, according to officials.

Just before 3:20 p.m., Douglas County firefighters and paramedics got a call reporting the blaze and saw smoke billowing in the air before they even arrived at the home. The home is in the 2400 block of Summer Lake Road.

Fire officials said they noticed "heavy smoke and flames" coming from the home once they got there. Thankfully, the homeowner and the family were able to escape the house and were all unharmed, officials said.

Firefighters from Station 6 on Riverside Parkway were first to respond and ensure that everybody was out of the home safely. Fire officials said the damage to the home, however, was "extensive."

“Special thanks and much appreciation should go to the dedicated men and women who consistently provide exceptional and quality Fire and EMS services for the citizens of Douglas County,” said Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Douglas County Commission Chair. She added she was thankful nobody was hurt.

It is unclear how the fire started, but Douglas County Fire officials encouraged everyone to have working smoke detectors inside of their homes.

The family was contacted by the American Red Cross to help assist them in finding a place to stay after being displaced due to the fire.