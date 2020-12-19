Police investigate shots fired at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville

Police said there are no gunshot victims and no active shooters.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville Police are investigating after reports of gunfire at a metro Atlanta mall on Saturday afternoon.

Police confirmed on social media that they responded to Arbor Place Mall to reports of gunshots near the security entrance. And while many details are still limited, police did report that there were no gunshot victims or active shooters as of just before 4 p.m.

A later update citing a video from the scene suggests that the gunfire was preceded by a fight between two women.

"At some point during the fight, a firearm was discharged," police stated. "Both females then immediately fled the mall."

Following the gunfire at the mall, social media lit up with reports of people running from the area to escape and others reporting that the mall was placed on lockdown.