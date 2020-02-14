DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon near two elementary schools.

Authorities said they were called to the area of Oak Street to reports of a person shot. The victim has died.

While details are still extremely limited, the 11Alive SkyTracker shows that the incident apparently happened close to Burnett Elementary and Eastside Elementary schools. At this time, however, there's no information to suggest the shooting is in any way tied to either school.

11Alive is working to gather more information and Douglasville Police said they intend to release more details as they become available. Check back for updates.

