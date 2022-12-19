Paulding County detectives, GBI investigating Douglasville murder

Joshua Mitchell, 37, was found dead in a driveway, authorities said.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the driveway of a Douglasville subdivision.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the murder case on Monday.

Deputies were called to a home along Warrenton Drive in the Abbington subdivision Saturday night. When investigators arrived at the Douglasville neighborhood they said they found Joshua Mitchell in the driveway of a home dead.

Investigators said they received several 911 calls about shots being fired in the neighborhood. As they investigated the 37-year-old's body, they noted that he had been shot several times and died from the injuries.

Mitchell's body was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office. At this time, no one is in custody and investigators haven't been able to pinpoint a motive.