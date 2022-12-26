'Can I please have my daddy back?' | Daughter writes letter to Santa after father dies in Douglasville shooting

Police say Joshua Mitchell was killed outside of his home on Dec. 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell.

Authorities said he was gunned down in his driveway off Warrenton Drive in Douglasville on Dec. 17 after coming home from work. Authorities received several calls to 911 about shots being fired in the neighborhood - but have yet to arrest the shooter, they said.

As his family searches for answers in his case, they're honoring him by keeping his memory alive. His wife, Nicoele Mitchell says her husband was the most loving and giving person she knew.

"He was the type of person that would give people an opportunity even off of the streets," Nicoele explained.

She describes her husband as an honorable Marine, an entrepreneur, and a dad to three beautiful girls, as well as a devoted husband and stepfather.

“The fact that it happened before Christmas will always be a conversation of 'when we lost daddy,'" Nicoele said.

The mother said their seven-year-old daughter, Sa'Raya Mitchell wrote a letter to Santa asking for her father.

"She said 'I'm good in school, I make good grades, can I please have my daddy back?'" Nicoele said, describing the letter.

The mother of three and stepmother of one said she's spent the last week recalling her favorite memories about her husband, adding that he was pure good.

One fond memory that she's holding close is the last time she heard her husband say "I love you."

“I’m glad that that morning before he left off to work – we got to say those words to each other," she said. "So that will forever be in my brain – his kiss and I love you."

Mitchell leaves behind his 7-year-old daughter, Sa'Raya, his 10-year-old daughter, Sa'Maya, and his 12-year-old daughter Jaida.