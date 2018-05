DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said the department received a call around 2:30 a.m. that someone was lying in the road at Highland Hills Parkway and Anneewakee Fall Parkway.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20's lying there. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

This is a developing story. 11Alive will provide updates as we receive them.

© 2018 WXIA