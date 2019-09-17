DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Douglasville.

The GBI tweeted Tuesday evening that Georgia State Patrol and Douglasville Police requested them to look into the matter.

Authorities haven't confirmed where the incident happened. However, THE 11Alive SkyTracker shows there is police activity near the Cracker Barrel on Concourse Parkway.

11Alive has a crew headed to Douglasville to find out more information. A spokesperson for GBI said this is the 60th officer-involved shooting the agency has been requested to investigate this year.

