DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor is now the president-elect of a prestigious organization whose mission is to push equal opportunities for girls and women in sports.

She will start the new position with the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF) in January 2019.

Meyers Taylor is a two-time World Champion and three-time Olympic medalist in bobsled who grew up in Douglasville, Georgia.

WSF announced her new position along with six new members of the board of trustees Thursday.

Meyers Taylor will serve a 1-year term as president and co-chair the WSF Athlete Advisory Council.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King founded WSF in the 1970s. Meyers Taylor told 11Alive she is happy to help serve and push the mission forward.

“The Women's Sports Foundation is a nonprofit focused on increasing opportunities and providing advocacy for women and girls in sport," she said. "I am humbled and honored to be the 2019 President-elect and I am looking forward to serving the Women's Sports Foundation, as well as women and girls around the world. Sports can empower women and instill confidence, which is why the participation of young girls is important. I'm excited to help promote and lead the WSF in initiatives to increase that objective.”

Encouraging young girls and women to participate in sport is vital. That’s why I’m proud to serve as the 2019 President-elect is the @WomensSportsFdn - it’s never to early to get girls started! pic.twitter.com/DTTEP4JLdz — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) July 12, 2018

It's an honor and I'm looking forward to serving! https://t.co/gKS1TMpjFO — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) July 12, 2018

Meyers Taylor played professional softball prior to her bobsledding career. She made history by becoming the first woman to earn a spot on the Men’s Bobsled National Team as a four-man bobsled pilot in 2015.

She also served a 6-year term as an athlete director on USA Bobsled & Skeleton’s board of directors.

