DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The animal they tested may already be dead, but health officials are concerned that two stray dogs found over the corpse of a raccoon may have contracted rabies from it.

The rabid raccoon was found in a neighborhood just outside of Douglasville on Tuesday. The dogs and the dead raccoon were all spotted by a complainant in the area of Colonial Trail, Scarlet Drive and Tara Circle.

Rabies vaccine and prevention

Those dogs are still on the run, officials said, leading the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to issue a warning and reminder that residents keep their pets' vaccinations up-to-date, keep cats indoors, keep dogs on a leash, avoid leaving food or garbage out and stay away from wild animals if at all possible.

Rabies, a viral disease of mammals, like dogs and even humans, is spread through infected saliva. However, officials point out that it's 100 percent preventable by vaccination.

Rabies is often spread by wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes. It can also happen at any time of year - not just warm months.

Rabies Symptoms

In humans, the first symptoms of rabies are similar to the flu including general weakness or discomfort, fever or headache and may last for several days according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The symptoms can progress to discomfort such as "prickling" or itching sensations at the site of the bite. Those, in days, can evolve to symptoms of cerebral dysfunction, anxiety, confusion and agitation. They can then turn to delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, and insomnia.

As clinical symptoms of rabies appear, death becomes far more likely, making early detection and prevention that much more important.

Anyone in Douglas County who sees wildlife or domestic animals acting strangely should call Douglas County Animal Control at 770-942-5961.