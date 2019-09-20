DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — What started off as a shoplifting call ended up as a police pursuit in Douglasville, Friday evening.

Douglasville Police said around 6 p.m., they located a shoplifting suspect who was escaping Walmart.

Officers said a vehicle chase ensued and they were able to stop the car with a PIT maneuver near Highway 92 and I-20. Douglasville Police said the suspect then ran into the woods with a gun.

Authorities said that with the help of the sheriff's office and Georgia State Patrol, they were able to track the person down and take the suspect into custody.

So far, the person's name has not been released.

