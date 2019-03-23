DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Several volunteers came out on Saturday to clean up a Douglas County park that was vandalized earlier in March.

The Beulah Ruritan Park in Douglasville is where many athletes with special needs play. But authorities said vandals targeted it recently, spraypainting benches with gang-related messages.

So, members of the community and the coach of one of the park's baseball teams came out to right this wrong adding that it was important to get the field cleaned up before the games start.

Philip Troglin said he had been coaching the team for more than 20 years and was proud of the way the community came out to support them.

Philip Troglin