Georgia's Own Credit Union lit up the skyline with a "Never Forget" sign full of the nation's colors.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — It's been 22 years since the tragic terroristic attacks shook the nation, bringing a somber remembrance with each anniversary. People across the nation and metro Atlanta have organized and planned several events to honor those lost two decades ago.

A downtown skyscraper is also participating in the remembrance of the tragedy. Georgia's Own Credit Union lit up the skyline with a "Never Forget" sign full of the nation's colors.

The 450-foot-high sign stretches the length of two basketball courts, according to the credit union.

On September 11, 2001, thousands of civilians and first responders were killed as the Twin Towers in New York and sections of the Pentagon in Washington were targeted in a deadly ambush.

Those who want to remember the tragedy two decades ago can view the sign at 100 Peachtree Street.

Residents, firefighters and law enforcement agencies are honoring the victims who lost their lives following the attacks with ceremonies, masses and more.

Throughout the country, commemorations stretch from the attack sites and beyond. President Joe Biden is due at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

Ahead of the 22nd anniversary, authorities identified the remains of two victims in the deadly attack. So far, nearly 3,000 people were robbed of their lives that day in lower Manhattan.

To learn more about the honorary events in metro Atlanta, click here.