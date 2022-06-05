2 killed in crash on 75/85 in downtown Atlanta, police say

Atlanta Police responded to the two-vehicle wreck near Fulton Street.

ATLANTA — Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a crash on the Downtown Connector, police said.

Atlanta Police responded to the two-vehicle wreck near Fulton Street in the southbound lanes. They said the two drivers were killed. No passengers were in either vehicle.

The crash shut down the connector for several hours during the investigation.

The identities of the two deceased drivers were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.