ATLANTA -- A crime sweep to get guns and drugs off the streets of Atlanta's West End neighborhood netted 10 very public arrests on Wednesday.

Police cars converged on the parking lot of The Mall West End at 850 Oak Street SW around 4 p.m. - a scene captured on camera phones by people who were there at the time.

Atlanta police spokesperson Stephanie Brown said that the dramatic scene was tied to an investigation in the West End neighborhood that lasted several months.

"This investigation is in response to crimes that were occurring in the community," Brown said. "Officers began to investigate potential sources of the crimes, which led to several undercover purchases of narcotics and weapons."

Police expect more arrests in the days to come as the investigation continues, Brown said. At the time of the sweep, police hadn't released how many drugs or weapons were recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

