ATLANTA -- Atlanta police are alerting students and residents to reports that a man may have been firing shots near an Atlanta college campus.

Officials confirm that an unknown man allegedly fired a gun near the Clark Atlanta University campus. Neighboring Morehouse College has also been notified of the incident but deferred to Clark Atlanta for further information.

According to Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee, the shooting allegedly happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Paschal Boulevard around 11 a.m. Police believe the shooting began as a dispute of some kind where one of the people involved fired several shots. Despite that fact, no one reported injuries or property damage after the incident.

Officers said they're getting conflicting reports from the scene and are still trying to figure out what exactly led up to the gunfire.

