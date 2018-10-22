ATLANTA -- Yet another crime against a student of the Atlanta University Center has brought with it increased vigilance from police - and a response from the city police chief herself.

Students near the university center - which includes Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College - have been the victim of carjackings, shootings and other violent acts in recent months.

The latest of these happened in broad daylight Sunday and left a Morehouse student with two gunshot wounds and police searching for a black sedan that escaped before they arrived. Police believe he was shot in a failed carjacking attempt at the Shell gas station on Lee Street just south of the college campuses.

The crimes - many of them carjackings - stretch back into September and also include another attempt on Founders Drive on Oct. 2. In that one, the suspect approached a young man in a gated complex and asked if he wanted to buy drugs. When the victim refused, the suspect pulled a handgun and pointed it at the driver ordering him to get out of the car and empty his pockets.

And just a week before that, a Morehouse student grabbing a bite to eat from Cookout following a late-night study session was carjacked on West View Drive by two men. Once again, at least one of those men were armed and demanded his keys.

While police have made an arrest in the Oct. 2 carjacking, the violence doesn't appear to be ending. Police are investigating whether these acts are targeting students or just taking advantage of anyone in the area.

Early on, Morehouse released a statement saying they were working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and that they had asked the department to increase community surveillance and patrols in the area. Police Chief Erika Shields agreed, and said during a Monday press conference that the department would be assigning more tactical units and additional discretionary units to the area "effective immediately."

Shields said while she said the city's overall crime rate and rates for robberies and carjackings is down, she said there has been a "troubling" uptick in crimes around the the Atlanta University Center's footprint.

"The series of crimes committed against the students are unacceptable," Shields said. "Parents and students alike have a reasonable expectation of learning and growing in a safe environment. And while the department has made critical arrests and committed more resources to the area, it is clear our efforts are not enough."

"When I review the incidents of violence to have occurred over there, the brazenness that has been exhibited by the offenders is really troubling," Shields added. "The responsibility to change this narrative and end this crime uptick is the responsibility of the police department, but more directly, it is my responsibility."

Shields said the department will continue using the technology they had in the area, while continuing to strengthen their public and private partnerships, among them, bringing back the campus safety task force, which was a coalition of safety representatives from all the college campuses around Atlanta.

Shields wanted students to know that the changes are "a priority." Sh also stressed the importance of working with the D.A.'s office to reign in repeat offenders. In one of the cases, Shields said, the offender had been arrested nearly a dozen times before.

"The Atlanta Police Department is committed to getting a handle on the current crime trend. The safety of our residents and our visitors is our top priority. We will get this handled," Shields vowed.

