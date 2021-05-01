West End shooting sends woman to hospital in Atlanta

Police haven't publicly identified a suspect or motive in the crime

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday and sent one person to the hospital.

According to Atlanta Police Officer TaSheena Brown, police were called to the area of 844 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, near The Mall West End, around 4 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound and said she was taken to the hospital for treatment. At the time, she was described as "alert, conscious, and breathing," police said.