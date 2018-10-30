ATLANTA -- Parts of the Peachtree Center Mall were evacuated after a suspicious package was spotted in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta Police said the package contained two book bags with school supplies and has been "deemed safe." The scene is now being cleared.

SWAT officers and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were called to the scene leading to the closure of International Boulevard between Peachtree Center Avenue and Peachtree Street.

Despite the investigation, MARTA said transportation services from Peachtree Center Station were not been impacted. The center reported that the scene was clear around 3:30 p.m.

While suspicious package investigations aren't entirely unusual - and rarely turn out to be dangerous devices or bombs - the discovery comes amid several suspected pipe bombs that were sent to high-ranking Democrats and news organizations across the country.

One of the most recent cases that raised concerns in Atlanta was a package addressed to the CNN Center. It was intercepted at a local post office before ever arriving at the center on Monday. The FBI described it as "similar in appearance" to others found across the U.S.

The accused creator of the bombs has since been arrested but some packages believed to be his work have arrived since that time.

There was no indication that Tuesday's suspicious package found near the Peachtree Center Mall was connected to the others reported elsewhere. Parts of the center were evacuated as a precaution.

