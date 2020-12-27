Atlanta Police report man killed walking on Downtown Connector

The driver involved in the accident remained on the scene and is not expected to face any charges.

ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was hit by a car on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta on Saturday evening.

Atlanta Police said that they were called to the area of I-75 and I-85 at Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. where they found the man who had been hit.

Police said he was "not alert, not conscious or breathing" when they arrived and was pronounced dead by Grady Emergency Medical Services paramedics who arrived at the scene.

The driver remained on the scene and was working with police when they arrived. The accident investigation unit has also been called to the scene to continue investigating what happened.

At this time, there are no charges being filed against the driver. Authorities haven't said what reason the victim may have had for being on the busy thoroughfare in the evening hours.