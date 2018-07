ATLANTA -- One person was injured after a fire broke out at the Monday at one of Atlanta's major hotels.

The Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta was evacuated Monday afternoon upon discovery of the fire.

According to Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford, the fire appeared to have started with flames in the linen shoot. Crews were able to contain the fire - but not before one reported injury.

Working incident at Marriott Marquis on Peachtree Center Avenue. Possible fire in a linen shoot in rear of building. Hotel has been evacuated. Peachtree Center @ John Portman Blvd. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/EqezilBQyP — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 16, 2018

