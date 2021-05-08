Atlanta Police investigate possible road rage shooting near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after reports of a possible road rage shooting near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday evening.
Officer TaSheena Brown confirmed that officers were called to reports a person shot in the area of Mangum and Mitchell streets around 7 p.m. The location provided is just southeast of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta.
Brown said the victim, described only as a female, was driving and that the shooting appeared to be the result of a road rage incident. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was driving when she got into an argument with another driver.
The argument then escalated to gunfire and the suspect, believed to be a man, opened fire. Police believe the suspected shooter was driving a dark SUV.
While the victims' specific injuries weren't released, Officer Brown said she was alert, conscious, and breathing upon being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Details beyond that are still limited and what exactly led up to the shooting is still under investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.