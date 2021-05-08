Atlanta Police investigate possible road rage shooting near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The victim, described only as a female, was taken to the hospital and is said to be alert, conscious and breathing after the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after reports of a possible road rage shooting near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday evening.

Officer TaSheena Brown confirmed that officers were called to reports a person shot in the area of Mangum and Mitchell streets around 7 p.m. The location provided is just southeast of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta.

Brown said the victim, described only as a female, was driving and that the shooting appeared to be the result of a road rage incident. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was driving when she got into an argument with another driver.

The argument then escalated to gunfire and the suspect, believed to be a man, opened fire. Police believe the suspected shooter was driving a dark SUV.

While the victims' specific injuries weren't released, Officer Brown said she was alert, conscious, and breathing upon being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.