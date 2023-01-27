Atlanta reacts to Memphis beating death video of Tyre Nichols

With signs, a group gathered at Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: 11Alive gathered a diverse group of journalists across the newsroom to view the video, including our own Ron Jones, a former police sergeant. We are not airing the full video and are choosing to use only the portions which add context to encounter. Anyone who wants to see the video can find it here. Read 11Alive's full editor's note about the video release here.

As the world awaited the release of the video capturing the Memphis, Tenn. beating death of Tyre Nichols, a small crowd gathered at Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta.

With signs, they stood in solidarity to amplify Nichols' life and call out the wrong-doings of the five Memphis officers who have been fired. They are now facing murder charges in the case.

About three dozen people took part in the rally, wanting the entire city to join them. The outrage of the crowd was expressed in the chants.

“We need change, and to get change, we’ve got to stay together," said Jan Rivers of the Democratic Socialists of America.

At one point a child led the crowd in call and response: “No justice! No peace!”

They remained in the area for about and hour and 45 minutes -- but nearly 400 miles away, in the city where the killing took place, is a different picture. Protesters blocked off parts of I-55 in Memphis after the video was released Friday evening.

In Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens posted a social media video before the video dropped saying the cities have a shared history, referencing the birth place of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Memphis being where the civil rights leader was assassinated.

And, after Tennessee authorities released the video, Dickens called it a "horrific act," adding that he knows he isn't alone in his "feelings of sickness and anger in the attack on Mr. Tyre Nichols."

Nichols was stopped by the west Tennessee officers on Jan. 7 during a traffic stop. The video shows officers holding down the 29-year-old and repeatedly hitting him as he cried out. He died three days after the brutal beating.

Statements on the Tyre Nichols' case

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center released a statement on Nichols' death:

No person, no family, no community, no people should be made to suffer such trauma. #TyreNichols pic.twitter.com/1t0IAGfwCB — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) January 28, 2023

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman that law enforcement should protect and serve and that it's a "sacred social contract" that was broken.

To Protect and To Serve is the oath our law enforcement personnel take and the expectation we have of them.

It is a sacred social contract



Tyre Nichols was not protected and was not served. He was brutalized and killed



May his family find peace pic.twitter.com/tnqnM0Lqu0 — Doug Shipman, Atlanta City Council President (@DougShipmanATL) January 28, 2023

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office released the following statement in the Twitter thread below:

Georgia's U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said "we must never accept injustice" and demanded the violence stop.

🧵: May God bless the memory of Tyre Nichols. I pray for his family during this time of unspeakable loss and grief. His life mattered.



Tragically we have been here time & time again. But we must never accept injustice & cruelty as the price for public safety. This has to stop. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) January 28, 2023

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said his family was "truly shaken" by the video that led to Nichols' death.

Please read my statement on the painful footage released tonight of events leading to Tyre Nichols' death: pic.twitter.com/xylu1wzoRN — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 28, 2023

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he's asked the Atlanta police chief and others with the department to review the video of Nichols' killing. "We must use this moment to learn, to end these unspeakable acts of violence," he said.

Read his full statement below.

Read my full statement by visiting https://t.co/miY9tpeh8O pic.twitter.com/Jy7EPcUv3X — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) January 28, 2023

Martin Luther King, III said Nichols family and the nation deserve justice.

I am deeply disturbed by the video released by Memphis Police today. We all witnessed a horrific yet perversely familiar act committed by officers of the law. Everyone involved must be arrested & charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols. His family and our nation deserve justice. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) January 28, 2023

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr was shocked by the video.

I was shocked to see the video of the beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. This is not how any human being should be treated. I pray for Tyre’s family and join them in urging that any protests remain peaceful. — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) January 28, 2023

Georgia's U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said Nichols' death "has once again shaken the nation's conscience."

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he's heartbroken by Nichols' murder, adding that the video of the arrest "showcased multiple failures by these officers to handle this situation professionally competently."