ATLANTA — Police say a man is not alert or conscious but still breathing after being shot just outside Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the corner of Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Jr. Drive just before 6 p.m. to reports that a man had sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen. He was not responsive when police arrived and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said one man has been detained as they attempt to gather more details about the violent act that had apparently just occurred. Right now, police believe the victim was shot during some type of dispute, suggesting this was not a random crime.

That said, investigators are still working to determine specific details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues.

