One found shot near Downtown Atlanta bus station

Police are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after authorities say one person was found shot near a bus station in Atlanta on Monday night.

Police Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at 232 Forsyth Street, the address of the Greyhound Bus depot, in Downtown Atlanta. He added that the shooting appears to have taken place outside the station.

Daugherty said the victim, described only as an adult male, had an apparent gunshot wound to the upper left leg. He was taken to the hospital and was said to be "alert, conscious, and breathing" at the time.