Police: SWAT, negotiators heading to barricaded man in busy Downtown Atlanta commercial district

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are responding to reports of a man who may be barricaded in a vehicle in the heart of a busy area of downtown.

Police spokesperson, Officer Steve Avery, said that SWAT team members and negotiators are on the way to the area of 160 Ted Turner Drive NW in response to the incident, described as a "dispute with a weapon."

Avery said that it appeared the man was barricaded but didn't have additional information at the time. The area in question is just two blocks east of Centennial Olympic Park and in the heart of Downtown Atlanta's hotel and restaurant-heavy commercial district.

As of 11 p.m., Andrew Young International Boulevard is blocked between Ted Turner Drive and Williams Street.