ATLANTA -- Police temporarily blocked off at least one street in Atlanta, Saturday, after a phoned-in bomb threat to the Atlanta Greyhound bus station.

Police responded to 232 Forsyth Street Saturday afternoon to reports of a threat. The Atlanta Police Department's SWAT team was also called to the scene to assist. At some point, authorities found a bag but later determined it contained personal items.

During the investigation, the bus station was evacuated and Brotherton Street was blocked. Police gave the all-clear just before 7:30 p.m.

