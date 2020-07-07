Centennial Olympic Park closed indefinitely due to financial impacts from pandemic

'The financial ramifications stemming from this global pandemic have hit the hospitality industry.'

ATLANTA — It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economy, the workforce, and everyday life. Now that chain of cause and effect from the virus its way to Centennial Olympic Park.

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) announced Monday that the park will remain closed to the public indefinitely due to ongoing financial impacts.

“The financial ramifications stemming from this global pandemic have hit the hospitality industry, including Georgia World Congress Center Authority, especially hard,” said Frank Poe, GWCCA’s executive director.

“The Park relies on operating support from GWCC and without event activities on our campus the costs associated with maintaining public access to the Park is not feasible," Poe explained. " We will focus our resources on preserving the green space and landscape in anticipation of daily use sometime in the future.”

The famous Downtown Atlanta landmark has 22-acres of green space, according to its website. It was developed as the world’s gathering spot during the Centennial Olympic Games in 1996.

After the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests and demonstrations broke out around the country to shine a spotlight on systemic racism and injustice. In Atlanta, the area near the park became the epicenter where protesters would gather each night.