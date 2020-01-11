Person found shot near busy Atlanta intersection

Police say the victim's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening and that he may have known the suspect.

ATLANTA — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at a busy downtown Atlanta intersection.

Atlanta Police said they were called to the shooting near the intersection of Peachtree and Baker streets just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. Details are still limited; however, police said that the victim's injuries were said not to be life-threatening.

Authorities said the victim, described only as a male, appears to have known the shooter but haven't said what led up to it. They also haven't publicly identified the shooter or provided a description.

The intersection near where the shooting took place is located in a busy commercial district a few blocks east of Centennial Olympic Park. The area has several hotels and restaurants.