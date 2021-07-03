Downtown gas station shooting, robbery attempt injures two in Atlanta

Police said one man was shot and another injured his arm during a struggle with robbers at a Racetrac gas station on the corner of Piedmont and John Wesley Dobbs.

Police said that, around 5:10 p.m., officers arrived to find one man shot and another with an injury to his arm. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victims were attacked by several suspects who attempted to rob them. That's when the two were injured - the second in a struggle with the suspects.