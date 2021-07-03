Downtown gas station shooting, robbery attempt injures two in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a busy Downtown Atlanta gas station on Sunday afternoon.
Officer Steve Avery confirmed to 11Alive that the shooting happened near a RaceTrac gas station at Piedmont and John Wesley Dobbs avenues.
Police said that, around 5:10 p.m., officers arrived to find one man shot and another with an injury to his arm. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victims were attacked by several suspects who attempted to rob them. That's when the two were injured - the second in a struggle with the suspects.
Police have not provided any additional information about the condition of the victims aside from saying both are stable. And while police suggested there were several suspects involved, no specific descriptions have been released at this time.